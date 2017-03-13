IOF shot dead Palestinian man for allegedly stabbing soldiers, Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

A Palestinian youth on Monday dawn was shot dead after he reportedly injured two Israeli soldiers in a stabbing at Damascus Gate, East Jerusalem.

The man was identified as Ibrahim Matar (25) from Jabal Al-Mukabber town, East Jerusalem.

According to Israeli police, one of the soldiers sustained moderate wounds, and the other light injuries.

Meanwhile, local sources affirmed that Israeli forces prevented ambulance crews from reaching the scene and evacuating the injured young man to hospital.

He was left bleeding for hours before breathing his last, the sources added.

Following that, a large number of Israeli soldiers broke into the home of the Palestinian youth and arrested his brother.