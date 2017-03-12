IOF arrest six Palestinians, including journalist

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Sunday morning have arrested six Palestinians, including a journalist and a girl, during a wide raid and arrest campaing in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

24-year-old girl Batoul al-Rumhi was kidnapped by the IOF from her family home in Serda town, north of Ramallah.

The Israeli forces further kidnapped the Palestinian journalist and ex-prisoner Mus’ab Sa’id, 25, from his family home in Ramallah’s northern town of Birzeit.

Student activist at Birzeit University Osama Fukahaa was further arrested by the Israeli soldiers in Ein Munjid town, in Ramallah.

Overnight, the Israeli army claimed responsibility for the abduction of six Palestinians on allegations of involvement in anti-occupation activities.

Meanwhile, clashes flared up in Bethlehem’s towns of al-Khader and Tekou’ between the Israeli forces and the Palestinian protesters.

The IOF also kidnapped a Palestinian youth from Nablus’s southeastern town of Hawara.

Palestinian citizen Mahmoud Khamous, from Hawara, said the Israeli soldiers stormed the town at the crack of dawn and kidnapped Ali Mohamed Saada from his home.

The IOF further broke into the nearby Ourata town, southeast of Nablus, and wreaked havoc on civilian homes.

In the meantime, a series of military checkpoints was pitched by the IOF on the Jenin-Haifa access road, where Palestinian civilians and vehicles have been subjected to intensive inspection.

The occupation army reportedly raked through Palestinian cultivated lands in Sahl Bin Amer.