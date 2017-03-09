Palestinian ‘Intimate Spaces’ exposed in Art Dubai

Female artist explores the subjects of intimacy and desire under occupation

PNN/ Ramallah/

Breaking taboos and venturing into unexploredterritory,Rana Samara is a young Palestinian artist born in Jerusalem who investigates the social contexts of sexuality within Palestinian societyin her works, and will be participating in Art Dubai. The works exhibited by Zawyeh Gallery (BOOTH E10, 15 – 18 March 2017) expose what appears to be typical domestic scenes, but on closer inspection small details become large clues–lingerie peeks out from beneath rumpled sheets, belts hang from the bedstead, a half used pack of Viagra lingers–, these telling signs provide a narrative for the foregone ‘crime’ or proscribed act.

Intimate spaces are translated into large-scale canvases, and continuous frank conversations with women become the backbone of her work, thus transcending the private sphere into the realm of the public:“Intimate stories and female wisdom through experience are the sources of inspiration for me and for my practice.” She continues:“That said, perhaps my own experiences are a latent inspiration too.”

This inspiration for this particular subject began after a walk in Al-Amari refugee camp in Ramallah, she says: “I began wondering about the sex life of couples living in such a condensed spaces that affords them almost no privacy. This privacy is especially difficult to achieve considering the large size of most Palestinian families and the cramped proximity in which neighbours and families live to each other.”

These bedrooms are familiar domestic spaces, but in these paintings they are transformed into the repository of social neurosis and taboos that Samara seeks to scrutinize and demystify. Virginity, intimacy, sexual desire, gender, social norms –these subjects are so pertinent in both the female realm and the society at large but they are often hidden, unexplored or even dismissed at an artistic level in the context of a nation still struggling under years of military occupation.

Samara grew up in a typical Palestinian family: “I spent most of my childhood and teenage years observing and analysing social and gender relations. I came to understand how precious, yet also suffocating women’s roles as carers and nurturers can be.”

She investigates the social contexts of sexuality in which she draws inspirationpredominantly from personal encounters with women she meets:“I have intimate and continuous conversations with them about virginity, intimacy, sexual desire, gender norms, their convictions and relationships and roles vis à vis the younger generations and these conversations form the cornerstone of my research.”

Samara’s works spans across diverse mediums such as film, video installation and embroidery but her current focus islarge-scale paintings.Samara graduated in 2015 from the International Academy of Art in Ramallah and is nowpreparing for her MA in Fine Art and Theory in Northwestern University in Chicago.