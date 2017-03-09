Video: IOF raze land, uproot 350 palm trees in Jericho

PNN/ Jericho/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday morning have uprooted 350 palm trees and bulldozed lands in Jericho city, Jordan Valley.

Journalist Adel AbuNemah, reported to PNN that the land was razed and the trees were uprooted, even though it is located in area B and not C, as Israel claims.

The land is private property of farmer Mohammed Awajneh, who said that his land was among the agricultural lands razed by Israeli bulldozers without a prior notice.

The trees, which were planted two years ago, were uprooted without prior notice.

According to PIC, around 150,000 Palestinian citizens live in 542 residential communities located partially or completely within Area C, while 325,000 Israeli settlers live in the same area in 135 settlements and about 100 outposts in violation of the international law.

70% of the lands of Area C are located within the boundaries of the local councils of the Israeli settlements; therefore, Palestinians are prohibited from using or developing them.