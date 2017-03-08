Grant Signing Ceremony for Replacing Electricity Network in Sarta Village Funded by Japan

Ramallah/PNN/

Grant Contract for one Grassroots Human Security Project (GGP) was signed today by Mr. Takeshi Okubo, Ambassador for the Palestinian Affairs and Representative of Japan to the PA, and representative of Sarta Village Council at the Representative Office of Japan in Ramallah for a total amount of US$ 76,290.

Sarta Village Council will use the fund to replace 2km of the existing electricity cables with ABC cable of 95mm² .This project aims at improving the electricity provision and the residential environment in Sarta by rehabilitating the old naked electricity network. The direct beneficiaries shall be 700 residents (85 households) who are suffering from the low voltage electricity supply as well as the danger of electric shocks.

Mr. Okubo congratulated Sarta Village Council and wished them success in their project. He emphasized Japan’s firm commitment of supporting Palestinian people from human security perspective as well as the importance of implementing social and economic development projects needed for Palestinian communities.

Since 1993 the Government of Japan has extended its official development assistance amounting to approximately $1.8 billion, to the Palestinians. GGP projects have been formulated in collaboration with the Palestinian Authority through Ministry of Finance and Planning since 2010.