Palestinian man slightly wounded by Israeli fire on northern Gaza

PNN/ Gaza/

A Palestinian man sustained injuries today after he was shot by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) in northern Gaza strip, Tuesday morning.

The young man was slightly injured after being targeted by Israeli gunfire along with a group of people east of Jabalia refugee camp to the north of the strip, spokesperson for health ministry Ashraf Qudra said, according to PIC.

The injured was immediately taken to hospital for treatment, the source added.

Four Israeli bulldozers have carried out earlier today a limited incursion east of Beit Hanoun town in the northern borders of the enclave.

IOF soldiers routinely shoot at Palestinian farmers in their agricultural lands near the border fence.