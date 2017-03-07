IOF close down road in Teqoua’ village, West of Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday morning have closed down a newly built road in the village of Teqoua’, east of Bethlehem.

The road, which has been closed with barbed wires by Israeli forces early on Tuesday, was recently built by the local municipality in order for students to have an assault-free way to school without being confronted with Israeli soldiers every day, municipality director Tayseer Abu Mufereh told WAFA.

Israeli forces also occupied an under-construction house in the mentioned village east of Bethlehem.

This is the second time in just a few weeks that Israeli forces occupy a house in Tequ’ village and transform it into a military post and fly an Israeli flag