IOF arrest nine Palestinians during overnight raids

Troops also stormed a number of homes in the village, interrogating the homeowners and wreaking havoc inside.

Separately, troops seized a Palestinian-registered Kia vehicle and stormed a car repair shop during a raid into Jenin city.

Meanwhile, forces detained two Palestinians from Husan town, west of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank.

Elsewhere in the southern West Bank, forces stormed and ransacked a Palestinian home in Hebron city, briefly detaining the homeowner for several hours before releasing him.

Soldiers stormed approximately 15 homes belonging to Palestinians, inspecting them and wreaking havoc inside.