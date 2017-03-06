IOF shoot dead Palestinian youth in his home

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday overnight have assassinated a Palestinian youth in his family home in Ramallah, central West Bank.

The martyr was identified as Basel Alaraj, originally from Al-Walajeh village south of Jerusalem.

Sources said that Alaraj was “wanted” for Israel.

Quds Press said sounds of gunfire exchange were detected in the area shortly after an undercover Israeli troop stormed a Palestinian home in Ramallah. Blood stains and ammunition leftovers were spotted throughout the house.

Israeli media also published photos of a gun in the house after the shooting.

Local sources said the casualty’s body is most probably withheld by the Israeli occupation army.

Several other injuries were reported among the Palestinians in the assault, and no Israeli soldiers were injured.