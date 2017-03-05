Israeli Apartheid Week 2017 launched in Dublin

PNN/ Dublin/

As part of the Israeli Apartheid Week 2017, Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) organised a street theatre act on Henry St, to raise awareness about the inhumane and unjust daily life that the Palestinian’s face at checkpoints under the Israeli Apartheid regime.

IsraeliApartheidWeek will be held in Dublin between 4th and 9th March, and will include events to celebrate thirteen years of the BDS Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions movement, the global resistance to Israel’s Apartheid regime, denial of Palestinian rights violations, war crimes and other international law violations. Join us and be part of the global campaign for freedom, justice and equality for the Palestinian people.

Head of the IPSC, Faten Tamimi, told PNN that a group of Palestinian and Irish activists had set up a mimic wall and checkpoint in Dublin, where some of the activists dressed as soldiers and carried guns, and stopped the Irish citizens and began investigating them and taking their ID cards, in addition to arrsts only to show the experience the Palestinians go through, to reflect the restriction of movement and human rights violations by these acts.

Tamimi added that dozens of Irish citizens, if not hundreds, have lived under similar conditions that Palestinians hav ealso been through, and have interacted with the cvtivity, by asking questions and wanting to know more about it.

Tamimi also thanked everyone who helped out by acting, holding the wall, leafleting and supporting the action .

The Apartheid week activities also include an information stall about HP collusion in Israel’s human rights abuses, in addition to a photo exhibition, film screening.