Israel issued 183 administrative denetion orders in 2017

PNN/ Jerusalem/

183 administrative detention orders were issued by Israeli courts since the start of 2017, 88 among which issued in February alone, the Palestine Prisoners Center for Studies reported.

Media spokesman for the Palestine Prisoners Center, Reyad al-Ashkar, said such arbitrary administrative orders issued against Palestinian detainees, with neither charge nor trial, are signs of Israel’s disregard for international laws.

“The administrative terms issued since the start of 2017 prove that Israel uses such a policy as part of a collective punishment tactic against the Palestinians,” noted al-Ashkar.

The sentences issued in February included 23 new terms and 65 renewed terms, all ranging from two to six months.

Hebron province topped the list with 32 administrative detention orders, followed by 23 in Ramallah.

The Israeli prison authorities renewed the administrative sentences of three Palestinians for the fifth time running and of 21 others for the fourth time. 23 prisoners were, meanwhile, subjected to a renewed sentence for the second consecutive time.