IOF arrest 10 Palestinians overnight during West Bank raid

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Sunday overnight have arrested 10 Palestinians from areas all over the West Bank and Jerusalem, leaving smoe others injured as well.

The campaign targeted seven Palestinians from Bethlehem province, two from Hebron, and another Palestinian from Al-Eizariyya, east of Jerusalem.

Reporting from Marah Rabah, south of Bethlehem, a PIC reporter said 10 Israeli patrols stormed the town and kidnapped Hussam al-Sheikh, 26, Murad al-Sheikh, 19, Hamza al-Sheikh, 21, and Hussein al-Sheikh, 20.

IOF further stormed Tekou’ town and carried out an arbitrary abduction sweep.

28-year-old Palestinian poet Mahmoud Ayad, nicknamed al-Mourabit, was kidnapped by the Israeli forces from his home in al-Duheisha camp, south of Bethlehem.

At the same time, injuries were reported among the Palestinian protesters following the IOF assaults.