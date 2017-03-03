Settlers and Israeli Occupation forces assaulted Friday peaceful marches

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli Occupation forces and Settlers attacked today friday weekly peaceful marches in Nabi Saleh village , Bil’in village near Ramallah and Kafr Kadume village in Nablus.

Local Palestinian sources said that a number of Palestinian citizens were wounded in the marches after being attacked by IOF & Israeli settlers in Nabi saleh and Qalandiya .

Head of the Popular Struggle Coordination Committee (PSCC) activist Munther Amira told PNN that israeli solders and settlers attacked weekly peaceful march in Nabi Saleh.

In Qalqilya Palestine TV correspondent in Qalqilya Ahmad Shawar wounded after being shot by metal bullet in the head, during occupation repression on peaceful weekly protest.

Participants in the march raise Palestinian flags and chanting songs calling for national unity, expulsion of the settlers, and to resist occupation and the release of all prisoners and freedom for Palestine.

In Bilin town villagers participated in the weekly march with foreigners and Israelis activists participation to express their solidarity with the Palestinian people.

At Qalandiya refugee camp a peaceful march was launched in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli Jails.

The march went towards Israeli military checkpoint and Israeli soldiers fired tear gas and sound grenades.