PNN/ Hebron/

A Palestinian man on Wednesday night was shot dead by an Israeli settler near Hebron, southern West Bank after an alleged stabbing attack.

IOF claimed that the Palestinian man, Saad Qaisieh (24) from Dahiriya town south of Hebron, had entered a settler’s house in Havat More settlement outpost in Yatta town.

Israel added that the youth was wielding a knife, and lightly wounded the settler, who “managed to shoot him dead.”