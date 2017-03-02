IOF open fire at Gaza sites after alleged attack on border soldiers

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli artillery on Thursday afternoon opened fire at two Palestinian resistance sites north of Beit Lahia town, north of the embattled Gaza Strip, following an alleged attack on Israeli soldiers levelling land at the northern Gaza borders.

Eyewitnesses said that Israeli soldiers stationed along the northern border of Beit Lahia opened machinegun fire from their heavy military vehicles and watchtowers at Palestinian homes and lands.

Luckily, no one was injured in the gunfire attack. Several homes only sustained material damage.

During dawn hours, Israeli drones were seen overflying the northern airspace of Gaza, especially Beit Lahia and Jabalia.

An Israeli military helicopter also overflew the coastal area of Gaza City while firing flares after the Israeli army claimed a rocket projectile from Gaza landed in an open area in Ashkelon beach near Gaza.