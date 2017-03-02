IOF carry out limited invasion into Gaza Strip

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Thursday morning carried out a limited incursion into the Gaza Strip though the eastern border of Khan Younis city, southern Gaza Strip.

The PIC correspondent reported that four armored bulldozers and three Israeli Merkava tanks came the Kissufim military base and carried out military activities before infiltrating dozens of meters into the eastern areas of the city.

Eyewitnesses affirmed that the military vehicles were advancing into the Palestinian territory amid heavy presence of Israeli snipers to provide protection for the military bulldozers.

Without any regard to the 2014 ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the Israeli army persists in carrying out limited incursions into the eastern border areas of Gaza to bulldoze lands, and allows its troops to open fire during these operations.