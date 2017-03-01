IOF demolish East Jerusalem home, displace 30 people

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday morning have demolished a Palestinian’s home in the Al-Issawiya neighbourhood in East Jerusalem, under the pretext of no building permit.

A crew from the Israeli municipality of West Jerusalem demolished the the two-story building which contains four apartments, where 30 people live.

According to Israeli rights group B’Tselem, Israel’s discriminatory policies on planning and construction that allocate enormous budgets for Jewish neighborhoods in Jerusalem have come at the expense of development for Palestinian communities since Israel illegally annexed East Jerusalem after its occupation in 1967.

The situation has forced many Palestinians to build homes without obtaining permits, while the Jerusalem municipality enforces building laws on Palestinians much more stringently than on the Jewish population — even though the number of violations is much higher in the Jewish neighborhoods according to B’Tselem.