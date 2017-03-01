February: List of inflammatory comments and incitement by Israeli officials and leaders

PNN/ Ramallah/

The PLO department of Culture & information has issued the monthly incitement report for the month of February 2017, which showcases examples of inflammatory comments and incitement by Israeli officials and leaders.

“Updated regularly, this report includes samples of recent derogatory and inflammatory comments and incitement by Israeli government officials specifically meant to distort reality and mislead public opinion,” said Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, PLO executive committee member.

“The real incitement stems from Israel’s military occupation of Palestine and its enslavement of an entire nation. The Israeli hardline extremist government led by Benjamin Netanyahu is responsible for generating a culture of hate and racism in Israel, inciting violence and feeding extremism,” she added.

The comments include the following:

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman:

“There is no reason whatsoever that the residents of Umm Al-Fahm, who identify as Palestinians, should continue to be citizens of Israel.”

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked: “For all to know that we will be here, in all parts of Israel, from the Mediterranean Sea to the Jordan River, forever.” “Success in Washington will begin when the declaration clearly includes Jerusalem, and unambiguous actions to express the fact that ‘Palestine’ will never be established. That we never again intend to withdraw from parts of the Land of Zion, and Israel’s borders will include all communities in Judea and Samaria, and our capital has been and will be Jerusalem. We must say it and do it; now more than ever the prophecy of old applies to us: for the sake of Zion I shall not tarry and for the sake of Jerusalem, I shall not be silent.” “The Republican party removed the establishment of a Palestinian state from its platform. There is no reason that a right-wing Israeli government should be more left-wing [than the Americans], I call on the Prime Minister to rid himself of the idea of a Palestinian state and to present a different alternative.”

Education Minister and Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett: “It’s no secret that I believe we already have two Palestinian states, one in Jordan and one in Gaza.” “If we create a Palestinian state, everything we have built in Judea and Samaria will be destroyed. Can you imagine millions of refugees arriving in Judea and Samaria, sharing the space with their brothers? They’ll tell them to go to Haifa.” “The Palestinian flag has been taken off the flagpole and was replaced with the Israeli flag. The Palestinians already have two states – Gaza and Jordan. There is no need for a third.” “The two words – Palestinian state – are a historic disaster. They must not be said. This is our test.” “If you want to say that our land does not belong to us, I suggest you go change the Bible first, come back and then show me a new Bible that says that the land of Israel doesn’t belong to Jews.”

Minister of Welfare and Social Services Haim Katz:

“We must allow unrestricted building in Jerusalem and building within the municipal boundaries of the settlements should occur freely…It does not matter if we’re talking about Beitar Illit, Modi’in Illit, or Elon Moreh, every community has plans and the construction must be approved without interruption.” “Everyone knows that a Palestinian state – which I am against – is irrelevant. This is what the President of the US said.” “The State of Israel is humanly indivisible; it was not bequeathed by mortal hands, its borders are not negotiable; dividing it would be unthinkable. One may and must develop all its territory, expand, take care of infrastructure, build roads, raise children, and plant trees. Israel in its entirety is the country of the Jewish People, and the right to it belongs only to the Jewish People.” “As long as I’m part of the Israeli government, I will work with all my strength against the surreal and dangerous idea of dividing the country, and even if I remain alone, I will always vote against the establishment of a Palestinian state no matter what costume is used to define it or seeks to promote it.” “Conceding the existence of a Palestinian state means condoning Israel’s demise. Not on my watch. Not on Jabotinsky and Begin’s watch.”

Science, Technology and Space Minister Ofir Akunis:

“Finally the end has come for a mistaken and dangerous idea; setting up a Palestinian terror state in the heart of the Land of Israel. President Trump also understands that the two-state formula won’t bring peace in the Middle East and that other solutions must be found to achieve peace. Today was a very important day for all those who love the Land of Israel.”

Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze’ev Elkin:

“There is no doubt that our goal in the next four years is not just to broaden construction in Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria but to make up for the last eight years. We need to construct 6,000 units a year in Jerusalem in the coming years. We want to encourage the Prime Minister to act to broaden construction in Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria and to maintain the ideological principles of the Likud, which 15 years ago decided that it opposes a Palestinian state.”

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev: “The era of the freeze has ended. It’s the end of the [construction] freeze in Judea and Samaria. It’s the end of the frozen relations between the United States and Israel. A new diplomatic era began in Washington today.”

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin:

“The whole construction limitations in Judea and Samaria were wrong, a unique injustice, and a distortion. We have the opportunity to irrevocably change this policy. It’s time and we expect the US administration to receive the Prime Minister’s message favorably and allow us to renew the basic aspects of life and build in all of Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria.”

Interior Security Minister Gilad Erdan:

“The fundamental basis for building in all parts of Israel is our moral and religious right. We need to understand that we are not talking to the Jewish nation but to the entire world. We need to speak of our moral right to the land of Israel.” “We have a chance for peace only if the equation changes and the new generation of Palestinians understands that time is working against them. How will they understand this? If we build in all of Judea and Samaria and when all of the Jewish nation knows that Ariel, Gush Etzion, Maale Adumim, and lots more places will stay under Israeli sovereignty. So we must establish Israeli sovereignty there and do it now.”

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely:

“It is the settlers who are really under occupation, and it’s time to end the occupation.”

Knesset Member David Bitan:

“If we reach a one-state solution, we will continue our control over settlement blocs and will not allow for the Palestinian right of return.”

Knesset Member Yehuda Glick:

“The fiftieth year of Judea and Samaria’s liberation should become the year of sovereignty; it is not enough just to have sovereignty over Maale Adumim. Jerusalem, Israel’s capital needs to be strengthened demographically to manifest a Zionist majority both in terms of sovereignty and the economic aspects. The Greater Jerusalem Sovereignty Law mandates that the State of Israel apply Israeli law and justice to Gush Etzion, Ma’aleh Adumim, Givat Zeev, Betar Illit, Adam, Ma’ale Michmash, and Psagot.” “A belt of towns under Israeli sovereignty would strengthen Jerusalem and remove from the agenda the idea of a Palestinian state and the shrinking of Jewish settlement into blocs.”

Knesset Member Moti Yogev:

“For every home which is destroyed in Amona, we will build hundreds and thousands of homes in Judea and Samaria.”

Knesset Member Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin:

“…I said clearly that its important to maintain settlement blocs and they will ensure Israel’s existence as a Jewish democratic state for many years to come.”

Knesset Member Omer Bar-Lev: “Time is working against Zionism and in favor of messianism. We need to define where we are and where they are, but they cannot be within our borders and without rights. Therefore, the Palestinians must remain outside our borders.”

Knesset Member Yoav Kish:

“The Palestinians succeeded in persuading the world that there is an occupation. We must clarify to everyone that this is the land of our forefathers and we have both an historic and legal claim to it. The meeting with President Trump is the first step before building without any apologetics everywhere and should be continued by establishing sovereignty over the entire land of Israel.”

Knesset Member Miki Zohar:

“I am trying to convey the message to the Prime Minister that he should not discuss a Palestinian state. I call on him to produce a new diplomatic dialogue with the U.S. administration which does not include a Palestinian state but rather declaring sovereignty, thus leading to prosperity for both nations.”