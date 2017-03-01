February: Israel arrested 405 Palestinians including 45 children

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) during the month of Februaru have arrested 405 Palestinians, 45 of them children and 22 others women, from the West Bank and Gaza, Quds Center for the study of Israeli and Palestinian affairs said Wednesday.

According to the report, the biggest number of arrests was reported in occupied Jerusalem, where 84 Palestinians were taken into custody.

Israeli forces also arrested 82 Palestinians from al-Khalil, 63 from Bethlehem, 50 from Ramallah and el-Bireh, 43 from Nablus, 25 from Qalqilia, 16 from Jenin, 9 from Tulkarem, and 6 from each of Tubas and Salfit.

During the reported period, Israeli forces arrested 11 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip including five fishermen.

The report said some 45 children including a 12-year-old child and 22 women were among the 405 detained citizens in the West Bank and Jerusalem in February.