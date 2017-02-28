UN special coordinator arrives in Gaza

PNN/ Gaza/

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, arrived in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning.

Mladenov, accompanied by six delegates, arrived in Gaza via the Israel-controlled Beit Hanun (Erez) border-crossing, a security source told PIC.

The UN envoy is expected to meet with Palestinian ministers and UN representatives in Gaza.

Mladenov and his accompanying delegates will be leaving the besieged enclave afternoon Tuesday.

No details were revealed as regards the issues to be tackled during Mladenov’s stopover in Gaza.