Palestinian worker dies while being chased by IOF

PNN/ Salfit/

A Palestinian worker on Tuesday morning died after he fell from height in western Salfit, where the Israeli forces kept chasing him down.

Rabie Nweje’, from Askar refugee camp in Nablus, died after he jumped off the separation fence near al-Zawiya village, in Salfit, where the Israeli soldiers chased him down on his way to work in 1948 areas.

Najeh fell from a height of 50 meters and died right on the spot. His body was picked up by Israeli heliocopter, taken to an Israeli hospital, then handed over to a Red Crescent ambulance.

Hundreds of Palestinian workers are forced to go to work in Israel without a permit, since Israeli authorities refuse to approve it to them.