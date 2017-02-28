Israeli soldier injured in shooting near Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

An Israeli soldier on Monday night sustained injuries after he was shot by gunmen near Efrat illegal settlement south of Bethlehem, central West Bank.

The gunmen were allegedly Palestinians, who opened fire towards a group of soldiers near the settlement and wounded one of them.

They added that the soldier was evacuated by an Israeli ambulance, while the Israeli army launched a manhunt for the shooters.

On Monday morning, an elderly Palestinian man with mental disability was shot by soldiers at Huwwara checkpoint.

In addition, a young Palestinian worker died after he fell off a height while being chased down by Israeli soldiers West of Salfit, northern West Bank.

On Tuesday overnight, IOF carried out a wide raid and arrest campaign all over the West Bank.