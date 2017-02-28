IOF open fire at mentally-ill elderly Palestinian

PNN/ Nablus/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday morning have shot, wounded an elderly Palestinian man with special needs in Nablus.

Local sources from Nablus said that IOF opened fire towards a 52-year-old man, and closed down the road until the Palestinian ambulances arrived to the scene, causing him an injury in the leg.

IOF at first refused to let the ambulances take the man to hospital. Eventually he was taken to Rafidia hospital in Nablus.

A paramedic said that the man did not have and ID and seems to have a mental disability.

According to eyewitnesses, the shooting took place about 100 meters from Huwwara military checkpoint near Nablus, and the soldiers were “acting hysterical” upon the shooting.

On a related note, a Palestinian worker today died after he fell off a height near Salfit while being chased by Israeli soldiers.