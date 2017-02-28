EUPOL COPPS and Palestinian Police officers participate in a study visit to Spain

PNN/ Ramallah/

This week, three members from the Palestinian Civil Police Traffic Administration and a EUPOL COPPS delegation participated in a five-day study visit to Spain to enhance their capabilities on conducting casualty road collision investigations.

The objective of the visit was to strengthen the capacity of the Palestinian Civil Police Traffic Administration to properly conduct casualty road collision investigations and better manage large-scale traffic events in the West Bank by looking at EU practices.

During the five-day study visit which ended on Sunday 26 February, participants visited the Guardia Civil Traffic Department in Madrid where and met with the operations department. They were briefed on the ongoing information-led operation that focused on reducing road casualties on Spanish’s roads. The team attended an exhibition to see the new technologies and traffic law enforcement equipment used by the Spanish Guardia Civil such as the state-of-the-art breath analyzers and radars that are utilized in day-to-day traffic police duties.

The delegation paid a visit to the traffic management centre where they were shown how drivers are immediately informed when road and traffic conditions change, via roadside signposting. The delegation was also briefed on how social media platforms are used by the Spanish Government in order to increase traffic awareness among drivers and road users. In a visit to the Spanish city of Córdoba, the delegation visited the local Traffic Department and were briefed on the international best practices and on the operational approach oriented to improve road safety. They jointly participated with the Traffic Guardia Civil Road Transport Unit in checkpoints where portable scales were used to weigh vehicles. This was also the occasion to perform “tachograph inspections” conducted by such unit in order to enforce commercial vehicle driver’s hours regulations.

The organized activities have enabled participants to gain first-hand experience to enhance the Palestinian Civil Traffic Department capabilities on conducting casualty road collision investigations as well as to be well acquainted with EU methodologies and traffic law enforcement police’s practices.

The host institution of this activity was the Guardia Civil Traffic Department (the Spanish Police responsible for implementing the traffic law within national roads) and the study visit was organized in cooperation with and funded by the Technical Assistance and Information Exchange Instrument of the European Commission (TAIEX).