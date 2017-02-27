Israel jets shelling Gaza

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli war jets on Monday afternoon have fired rockets towards several areas of the Gaza strip.

According to locals, Israel fired rockets towards Al-Nsseirat camp, central Gaza strip, causing severe damage in the area. However, no injuries have been reported.

Israel then proceeded to shel the cities of Rafah and Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Shortly later, locals have reported strikes on Beit Lahia, north of the Strip.

The attacks are still ongoing.

The last aggression on Gaza in 2014 has resulted in the killing of over 2,000 Palestinians in the Gaza strip, at least 500 of them children, and the injuring of 11,000 others, and some 60 Israelis were killed.

The fire was stopped after Egypt brookered a fire truce between Hamas movement and the Israeli Occupation in August.

However, Israel has broken this truce several times, and the Gaza fishermen and farmers are attacked by IOF on an almost daily basis.