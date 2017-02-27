IOF arrest 18 Palestinians during night raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday overnight have arrested 18 Palestinians from areas all over the West Bank.

Raids included the Southern Hebron Hills, Nablus, Jenin, Qalqilya, Hebron, Yatta, Bethlehem and Salfit.

IOF also closed down the main road to Azzoun town near Jenin.

The arrests included ex-prisoners, youths and fathers.

At the same time, the IOF broke into the home of the female ex-prisoner Ihsan al-Dababsa in Nouba town and ravaged the building. Ihsan was kidnapped by the IOF and dragged to an unidentified destination moments after the assault.

Overnight Sunday and at dawn Monday, the Israeli police and soldiers broke into Palestinian homes in Occupied Jerusalem before they kidnapped five Palestinians from city.