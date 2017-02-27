Abbas calls for two-state solution in UN Human Rights Council

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas during his speech in front of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, called on states to defend a two-state solution for the future of a Palestinian state.

In his speech during the 34th UNHRC session, Abbas asserted that Israel is moving towards the creation of an apartheid state with the passing of the new Israeli law legalizing dozens of Jewish outposts built on private Palestinian land.

In his speech, Abbas also warned from moving the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, in response to a promise made by US President Donald Trump to move the American from its current location in Tel Aviv.