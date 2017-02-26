Netanyahu suggests International Forces in Gaza, Israeli army in West Bank

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benyamin Netanyahu on Sunday morning met with the Australian Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop, where they reportedly discussed the political situation, Iran and fear of the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

When the two parties discussed the Palestinian state, Netanyahu suggested that the Israeli Army must take control of the West Bank, and, to examine security alternatives in Gaza, having international forces monitor the territory “and deal with the terrorism issues.”

Netanyahu also has stated the need to prevent the ICC from pressuring Israel, saying that Australia can influence other countries to work together in order to pressure the court to minimize the number of probes against Israel.