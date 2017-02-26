IOF demolish home under construction in Kufr Qasim

PNN/ Negev/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Sunday morning have demolished an under-construction two story house in Kufr Qasim town in the southern triangle, under the pretext of no building permit.

Israeli bulldozers broke into the town this morning, backed by a large number of Israeli policemen to carry out the demolition, and prevented the residents from approaching the area.

Head of the Kufr Qasim local council, Lawyer Adel Budeir said that the demolition policy carried out by Israeli Authorities headed by Netanyahu, only aim to pressure Palestinians to leave their lands, and ethnically cleanse Palestinian towns.

Budeir added that the heads of Arab local councils have headed to the Israeli court to stop the demolitions and find a solution to the matter of “unlicensed construction.”