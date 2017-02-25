Yacoub Shaheen becomes second Palestinian to win Arab Idol

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The 24 year old Palestinian, Yacoub Shaheen from Bethlehem city, West Bank, was announced winner of the fourth season of the most popular singing show in the Arab World, Arab Idol.

Shaheen, who made it to the finals alongside another Palestinian, Amir Dandan from the 1948 city of Majd Al-Kroum, and Yemeni contestant, Ammar Al-Azaki, today was the second Palestinian to win the title after Mohammad Assaf, who won during the second season.

During the episode, the three Palestinians, Shahin, Dandan and Assaf performed together following the announcement of the results in the Arab Idol studios in Beirut.

The show was streamed tp show celebrations in Bethlehem and Majd Al-Kroum.

In addition to Jeddah showing the supporters of Al-Azaki, since the channel could not go live from Yemen due to the ongoing circumstances.