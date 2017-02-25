PCHR Concludes Training Course on Human Rights in Deir al-Balah

GAZA/PNN/

Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) concluded a training course in the field of human rights for members and volunteers active in six community-based organizations (CBOs) in Deir al-Balah. The 20-hour course was held in Hekr al-Jame’a Youth Center in Deir al-Balah from 20 to 23 February 2017 and attended by 30 participants, including 24 women.

The program of the course included a number of international human rights instruments, including the International Bill of Human Rights (the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights); the Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women; Universal Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women; in addition to the Gender and Mechanisms of Monitoring and Documenting Human Rights Violations.

A team of specialized trainers supervised the training sessions. The team included Mohammed ‘Atallah, a trainer at PCHR’s Training Unit; Ahlam Meimah, a lawyer at PCHR’s Legal Unit; Majedah Shehadah, a Researcher at PCHR’s Women’s Unit; and Bassam al-Aqraa’, Director of PCHR’s Training Unit.

At the end of the course, PCHR organized a closing ceremony. Mr. Bassam al-Aqraa’, Director of the Training Unit, stressed that this training is part of PCHR’s long-term efforts to promote the culture of human rights in the Palestinian society. He added that the relation between PCHR and the participants will not end at the end of the course, and should be strengthened afterwards. He also said that PCHR’s doors will always be open to participants in order to benefit from PCHR’s experience regarding what they have learnt.

Mohammed Abu ‘Amrah, Secretary of the Board of Directors in Heker al-Jame’a Youth Center, emphasized PCHR’s role in defending the Palestinian human rights and disseminate the human rights culture among young people. Abu ‘Amrah added that, “It is very important to hold joint activities with PCHR for its experience and good reputation in the field of human rights.” Meanwhile, Tamam Abu ‘Amrah, a participant in the course stressed that, “the course was characterized with its rich topics and contributed to raising participants’ awareness of human rights; trainers’ efficiency and various and interactive training methods used in the course.”

At the end of the ceremony, all participants received certificates.