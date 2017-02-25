Palestinian security source denies reports about shooting on President Abbas  motorcade in Beirut

Bethlehem / PNN exclusive /

Senior Palestinian security source denied reports saying that President Mahmoud Abbas motorcade exposed to shootings during his departure from the Lebanese capital Beirut today.

The source told PNN that this news are baseless and denied them describing them as suspicious news aim to disrupt the successful visit of President in Lebanon over the past three days.

The source said that President had held successful meetings with Palestinian factions leaders and officials on different levels of Palestinian institutions from the refuge camps, along with successful meetings and constructive with Lebanese officials.

Palestinian Embassy in lebanon and Lebanese TV channel LBC denied reports that saying it did not publish such news at all.