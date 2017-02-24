Palestinian demonstrators threw shoes at Trump Pictures for his support to Israeli occupation

Hebron/PNN/

Protesters threw shoes at a banner depicting US President Donald Trump in Hebron today in protest of Trump’s stance against Palestinian rights.

Issa Amro, a Palestinian activist, said “we disrespect this president who doesn’t see us as equal human beings with everyone.”

Trump is unpopular among Palestinians because the new president has gone even beyond former US President Barak Obama’s level of support for the Israeli government.

Along with pledging uncritical support for Israel. Trump has taken an even more lenient approach to settlements, is attempting to ban people from seven countries from entering the US, may move the US embassy to Jerusalem, and nominated right wing hardliner David Friedman to be the next US ambassador to Israel.