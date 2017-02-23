PCRF to host medical mission from Brazil

PNN/ Hebron/

On February 24, a four-member team of hand surgeons from Brazil and Colombia is due to arrive to the West Bank to began a week-long volunteer mission at Alia Hospital in Hebron.

This team led by Dr. Rui Ferreira, who lead a past volunteer mission for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF) to the West Bank, treating patients, and training local surgeons. The team is made up of surgeon Dr. Constanza Moreno Serrano, anesthetist Dr. Jesus Ariza from Colombia, and the medical student Rodrigo Leite Ferreira from Brazil.

The PCRF is a nonpolitical, nonprofit NGO with 25-years experience in providing children free medical care all over the Middle East, regardless of their religion or nationality.