Israel renews life sentence for longest serving Palestinian ex-prisoner

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Occupation Authorities on Wednesday have renewed life prison sentence (18 years) against ex-prisoner, Nael al-Barghouthi (59), who was released in the Shalit prisoner exchange deal in 2011.

Al-Barghouthi, from Kobar town in Ramallah, is one of the longest serving Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails; he has spent 36 years in Israeli prison, 34 of them consecutive.

He was arrested on April 4, 1978 after carrying out a commando operation, in which one Israeli was killed.

In jail, he was subjected to extreme torture several times by Israeli interrogators.