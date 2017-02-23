Israel demolishes facilities in Yatta, hand out demolition orders to 30 others in Hebron

PNN/ Hebron/

Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) on Thursday morning demolished water wells and mobile houses east of Yatta town, south of Hebron, southern West Bank.

During the demolition of a water well, the Israeli bulldozer slipped into the hole as filmed on the video.

Local activist, Rateb Jabour affirmed that Israeli forces brutally stormed the area and started demolishing a number of Palestinian-owned agricultural facilities.

In addition, IOF handed out 30 demolition orders to nearby towns, saying IOF notified that facilities will be demolished within three days.

Jabour pointed out that Israeli demolition policy aims at taking control over 55, 000 dunums east of Yata town for settlement expansion.