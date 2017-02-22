Video: IOF demolish Palestinian’s home in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday morning have demolished a Palestinian’s home in the town of Beit Hanina, northern Jerusalem, under the pretext of no building permit.

According to locals, Israeli bulldozers broke into the area, backed with a large number of Israeli police, who forcibly evicted the house and embarked on the demolition.

According to PIC. seven family members, including children, become homeless after the demolition of their 130-square-meter house.

Since the beginning of 2017, nearly 47 Palestinian facilities were demolished by Israeli forces in occupied Jerusalem while seven others were self-demolished.

Meanwhile, 150 demolition orders were issued under the pretext of being built without permit during the same reported period.