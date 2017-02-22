UN Special Coordinator congratulates Hamdallah on launching NPA

PNN/ Ramallah/

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, on Wednesday congratulated the Palestinian Prime Minister Hamdallah, his government, civil society and the business community for finalising an ambitious policy agenda for Palestine that articulates a strong, clear vision for the Palestinian people.

“The United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) for 2018-2022, currently being developed, will be aligned with the NPA and support the strategic priorities of statehood, governance reform, as well as economic and social development,” Mladenov said in a statement.

“I applaud the Government of Palestine for aligning the NPA with global imperatives – including the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda – and for ‘putting citizens first.’ This is smart governance,” he added.

Mladenov concluded by saying that the adoption of the National Policy Agenda also reflects the Middle East Quartet’s recommendation to the Palestinian leadership to continue efforts to strengthen institutions, improve governance and develop a sustainable economy.

“This is a step in the right direction that tangibly demonstrates the Palestinian commitment to advancing the two-state solution.”