129 Israeli settlers enter Al-Aqsa mosque yards

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Dozens of Israeli settlers on Wednesday morning stormed the plazas of the holy al-Aqsa Mosque.

129 Israeli settlers, escorted by policemen, broke into the plazas of the holy al-Aqsa Mosque via the Maghareba Gate, as part of the morning break-in shift, from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

98 settlers, among the 129 Israelis who stormed the site, defiled the al-Aqsa place of worship.

Dozens of other Israelis are expected to force their entry into the site in the afternoon shift, started at 12:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Jerusalem time.

1,715 Israeli settlers stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque in January, among whom 246 Israeli cops.