IOF raid West Bank, arrest dozens of youths

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday overnight have raided areas all over the West Bank, and arrested a number of youths.

Raids included Nablus, where IOF raided homes, causing intense clashes, where they also fired live ammunition and teargas canisters, and arrested four Palestinians.

According to PIC, eye-witnesses said Israeli military patrols rolled into Nablus’s western town of Tel, in the northern West Bank, and blew up a suspicious object.

Clashes were also heavy in Al-Alm’ari refugee camp in Ramallah, where at least five youths were arrested.

The same process was held on Qalqilia, Tulkarem, Ramallah and Jenin Jerusalem.

Eight other Palestinians were arrested from Al-Issawiyya neighbourhood in East Jerusalem.