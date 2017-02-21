IOF arrest five Gaza fishermen

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli Naval Forces on Tuesday morning have arrested five Palestinian fishermen off the Gaza shores.

Speaking to Quds Press, Palestinian fishermen Captain Nizar Ayyash affirmed that a number of Israeli war boats surrounded a Palestinian fishing boat and redirected it to Ashdod port, and arrested five fishermen, PIC reported.

The Palestinian boat was sailing within four nautical miles off the coast during the attack, Ayyash pointed out.

Ayyash stressed the urgent need for an international intervention to stop Israeli attacks against Palestinian fishermen.

Following a ceasefire agreement in August 2014 that ended a 51 days offensive on Gaza, Israel allowed fishermen to sail as far as six nautical miles offshore, and said would expand the allowed area gradually.

However, Palestinian fishermen often come under fire from Israeli navy forces on near-daily basis although they do not exceed that limit.

The practice has in effect destroyed much of the fishing sector of the blockaded coastal enclave.