Hebron shooter sentenced to 18 months in prison

An Israeli military court has announced an 18 month sentence against Hebron shooter, Elor Azaria, who was convicted of ‘manslaughter’, after he shot and killed a wounded Palestinian youth in Hebron, march of 2016.

Last month, Azaria was convicted of manslaughter, despite the fact that he shot in the head a helpless wounded man, Abdul-Fattah Al-Sharif, 20, who posed no threat on his life.

Al-Sharif’s cousin was also killed in the incident, under the pretext of a stabbing attempt.

Prosecutors have asked that Azaria be sentenced on Tuesday to 3-5 years in prison. His defense attorneys insisted he should be freed.

Many Israeli leaders and people have shown support for the soldier, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and prominent hard-line politicians have called for the soldier to be pardoned.

Dozens of Azaria’s supporters gathered outside the court ahead of the sentencing.

The family of the Palestinian martyr, Abdul-Fattah Al-Sharif, were photographed today waiting for the verdict to appear on TV.

The graphic shooting video, which was filmed by a Palestinian cameraman from B’Tselem rights group, went viral and sparked international rage.

The video shows Elor Azaria talking on the phone, then hangs up and steps closer to Al-Sharif, and shoots him in the head from a very close distance in presence of Israeli ambulances.

This is a developing article