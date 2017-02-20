Two rockets fired on Israel from Sinai

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Two rockets launched from the Sinai peninsula have exploded in Eshkol city, southern Israel, on Monday.

No injuries or damages were reported.

According to Israeli media, the sirens did not go off either.

In other news, the Egyptian Authorities said that its military forces on Sunday has destroyed a commercial tunnel that connected the Palestinian Rafah to the Egyptian Rafah.

An Egyptian military spokesman confirmed that the army has destroyed one of the biggest tunnelsconnecting Gaza to Egypt.