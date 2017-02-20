Lieberman calls on excluding Palestinian town from Israel

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli minister of Army, Avigdor Lieberman in a radio interview on Monday said that “there is no reason whatsoever that the residents of Umm Al-Fahm, who identify as Palestinians, should continue to be citizens of Israel.”

Lieberman’s statements came during an interview with Israeli radio, where he said that he was not endorsing the traditional formula of land-for-peace promoted by advocates of a two-state solution.

Lieberman also argued that an arrangement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority would only be a small part of a larger regional agreement with moderate Arab states.

Lieberman has previously proposed exchanging land, particularly Umm Al-Fahem town, with the big Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank.