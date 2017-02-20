Elderly Palestinian killed in settler run-over attack

PNN/ Ramallah/

An elderly Palestinian was killed after run over by an Israeli settler near Mudi’in settlement near Ramallah.

Husni Darraj, 58, was killed in a car-ramming-attack by an Israeli settler on his way to his workplace in through Road 443, leading to illegal Israeli settlement outposts.

The Israeli attacker fled the scene. At the same time, no Israeli cops showed up in the area to chase down the killer.

Several Palestinians were killed and others have had their limbs amputated in car-ramming attacks carried out by Israeli settlers residing across the occupied Palestinian territories.