Israel confiscates land to build settlement college

PNN/ Salfit/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Sunday have levelled Palestinian lands in Mesha village west of Salfit, northern West Bank, in order to establish a college.

Head of Mesha village council, Sabah Amer, said that Palestinians increasingly face land seizure and leveling by Israeli occupation forces and authorities to expand the illegal outposts of Qana and She’ari Tekva, PIC reported.

According to researcher Khaled Maali, such moves violate international humanitarian law, the Fourth Geneva Convention, and the Hague Convention, which prohibit the establishment of government institutions on occupied land.

Maali added that the swift pace of illegal settlement construction led to the dismemberment of over 90% of Palestinian lands in Mesha village and the isolation of Palestinian communities behind the apartheid fence. Serious damage has also been wrought on olive trees grown by Palestinian farmers in the area.

Mesha village is surrounded by three illegal Israeli settlement outposts, including Qana and She’ari Tekva.