IOF raid Khan Al-Ahmar, hand out over 40 demolition orders

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) onSunday morning have raided the Bedouin communities and the school in the Khan Al-Ahmar area, north Jerusalem.

Yousef Jahhalin from Khan Al-Ahmar told PNN that a large number of Israeli soldiers broke into the area, surrounded the Khan Al-Ahmar school which was rebuilt by the people after Israel demolished it more than once, and turned it into a closed military zone.

Jahhalin added that IOF also handed out over 40 demolition orders to the homes in the area.