“12 Years of Peaceful Resistance in Bil’in” demonstration repressed by IOF

PNN/ Ramallah/Friday, 17 February 2017, marked 12th year of peaceful resistance in Bil’in, where dozens of Palestinian and international activists have went out to commemorate the ongoing resistance. Despite the non-violent protest, Israeli soldiers still attacked the protest with teargas grenades.

People have taken Friday as an opportunity not only to show support for Palestine, but to also speak out against racism, Trump’s attempt at a Muslim ban, and the proposed wall along the US/Mexico border.