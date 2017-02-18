settlers & Israeli occupation forces carry out incursions areas in West bank

Bethlehem/PNN/

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) stormed at Saturday dawn Several areas in the West Bank

According local sources Israeli Occupation Forces stormed at Saturday morning Beit Rima town north of Ramallah and summoned two locals for investigation.

The sources affirmed that Israeli forces summoned the two youngsters Hamam Muqdad and Umar Said for investigation after breaking into their houses.

Limited clashes broke out in the town following the pre-dawn raid.

On an other assault nearly 150 Israeli settlers stormed overnight Umm Ka’bah area in the Jordan Valley to the north of occupied West Bank.

Also the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed overnight Awarta town, southeast of Nablus in the West Bank, raided homes and harassed citizens in a campaign that lasted for about three hours.

A local source said that Israeli soldiers entered the town after midnight Saturday and stayed there until dawn, patrolling streets, breaking into homes and checking IDs of citizens.

Recently, the town has been exposed to repeated IOF raids, with no known reason. No arrests were reportedly made during those campaigns.

Local sources told PIC reporter that Israeli settlers riding horses broke into the area under the protection of Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF).

The settlers chanted Talmudic hymns during the raid, the sources added.

Similar break-ins were recently reported in the area, raising concerns among local residents of a new Israeli settlement expansion plan at the expense of their lands.

In additions Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) summoned at dawn Saturday the father of the two slain Palestinians Uday and Dania Ershaid for investigation.

Israeli forces stormed and violently searched Johad Ershaid’s house early today before summoning him for investigation Etzion investigation center.

Dania Ershaid was shot and killed by Israeli gunfire at Container checkpoint in al-Khalil’s Old City on January 1, 2015 while her brother Uday was killed during clashes with IOF in Ras Joura area on December 11, 2015.