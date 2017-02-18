43 Palestinians denied travel last week at Allenby crossing

Jericho /PNN/

The Israeli occupation authority (IOA) prevented last week 43 Palestinians in the West Bank from traveling abroad through Allenby (King Hussein) border crossing with Jordan

According to the Palestinian Authority police on Saturday, 43 Palestinians were denied travel for alleged security reasons at the Israeli-controlled Allenby crossing.

However, more than 27,000 Palestinians and other passengers were able to travel last week through the crossing between the West Bank and Jordan

Allenby Bridge also known as al-Karama is a crossing that spans the Jordan River and connects the West Bank with Jordan.

The bridge is the sole designated exit and entry point for West Bank Palestinians traveling in and out of the Israeli occupied territories.